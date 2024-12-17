Blue Bird (BLBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Blue Bird (
BLBD Quick Quote BLBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $44.42, indicating a +1.62% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the school bus maker had gained 20.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting an 8.79% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $355 million, showing a 11.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, indicating changes of +12.14% and +10.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blue Bird. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.42% increase. Right now, Blue Bird possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Blue Bird is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.
One should further note that BLBD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 130, this industry ranks in the bottom 49% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
