Commvault Systems (CVLT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $170.84, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
Shares of the data-management software company witnessed a gain of 0.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 11.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $246.13 million, indicating a 13.52% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $956.2 million, which would represent changes of +15.44% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Commvault Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Commvault Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.33.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.