KB Home (KBH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH - Free Report) closed at $71.28, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.05% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of KB Home in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.45, up 32.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.99 billion, up 19% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for KB Home. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower within the past month. As of now, KB Home holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note KB Home's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.7.
We can also see that KBH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.