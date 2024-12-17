We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reached $95.48, with a +0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.
Shares of the airline witnessed a gain of 4.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of United Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.96, reflecting a 48% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.39 billion, indicating a 5.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.27 per share and a revenue of $56.76 billion, representing changes of +2.19% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.38% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. United Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, United Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.25 of its industry.
One should further note that UAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. UAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.