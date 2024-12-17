Badger Meter (BMI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $230.37, demonstrating a +1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 5.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $198.92 million, indicating a 9.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.92, so one might conclude that Badger Meter is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Badger Meter (BMI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $230.37, demonstrating a +1.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 5.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.05%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $198.92 million, indicating a 9.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.92, so one might conclude that Badger Meter is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.