We have chosen three Allspring mutual funds —
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.
Margaret D. Patel has been the lead manager of EKBAX since June 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.9%), Alphabet Inc. (5.5%) and Microsoft Corp (4.5%) as of June 30, 2024.
EKBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 12.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. EKBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
please click here. Allspring Special Mid Cap Value invests in securities of companies with market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase.
Bryant VanCronkhite has been the lead manager of WFPAX since Jan. 22, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AerCap Holdings NV (3.6%), CBRE Group, Inc. (3.3%) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.3%) as of June 30, 2024.
WFPAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.2% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.12%. WFPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Allspring Disciplined US Core invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies that fall within the range of the S&P 500 Index range.
Robert M. Wicentowski has been the lead manager of EVSAX since June 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.9%), Apple Inc. (6.9%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.1%) as of July 31, 2024.
EVSAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. EVSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
3 Allspring Mutual Fund for Consistent Returns
We have chosen three Allspring mutual funds — Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBAX - Free Report) , Allspring Special Mid Cap Value (WFPAX - Free Report) and Allspring Disciplined US Core (EVSAX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.
Margaret D. Patel has been the lead manager of EKBAX since June 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.9%), Alphabet Inc. (5.5%) and Microsoft Corp (4.5%) as of June 30, 2024.
EKBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 12.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. EKBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Allspring Special Mid Cap Value invests in securities of companies with market capitalization that falls within the range of the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase.
Bryant VanCronkhite has been the lead manager of WFPAX since Jan. 22, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AerCap Holdings NV (3.6%), CBRE Group, Inc. (3.3%) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.3%) as of June 30, 2024.
WFPAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.2% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.12%. WFPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Allspring Disciplined US Core invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies that fall within the range of the S&P 500 Index range.
Robert M. Wicentowski has been the lead manager of EVSAX since June 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.9%), Apple Inc. (6.9%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.1%) as of July 31, 2024.
EVSAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 16.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. EVSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
