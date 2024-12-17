Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

National Steel (SID - Free Report) is one of the largest fully integrated steel producers in Brazil and Latin America in terms of crude steel production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands (DBI - Free Report) is a designer, producer and retailer footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 61.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

