We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) Hits a 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 81.2% from its 52-week low price of $32.03/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
MAGS ETF in Focus
The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF pursues its investment objective of capital appreciation by seeking exposure to between five and ten companies in the Technology Hardware Industry; E-Commerce Discretionary Industry; Internet Media & Services Industry and Software Industry. The ETF charges investors 29 basis point a year in fees (see: all Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Four of the 'Mag Seven' stocks – Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , (GOOG - Free Report) , Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) – hit a record close on Monday afternoon. Investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year, which begins today. Markets widely anticipate a 25-basis point rate cut on Wednesday, with 97% of traders pricing it in.
As tech stocks perform better in a low-rate environment, the MAGS ETF hit a high lately. Moreover, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is in fine fettle to carry forward the Mag-7 rally.
More Gains Ahead?
The ETF MAGS might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 77.04, which gives cues of a further rally.