Here's Why You Should Retain Stryker Stock in Your Portfolio for Now
Stryker (SYK - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, backed by a robust robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, Mako, and a diversified product portfolio. An improvement in price also buoys optimism.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 24.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 27.8% in the same time frame.
Stryker, with a market capitalization of $142.8 billion, is one of the world’s largest medical device companies operating in the orthopedic market. It anticipates earnings to improve 11% in the next five years. SYK’s earnings yield of 3.2% compares favorably with the industry’s 1.7%.
The company continues to witness strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism. The momentum continued on the back of ongoing procedural recovery, a strong order book for capital equipment and an improvement in price last year. These positive trends will likely continue for the rest of 2024 as well.
Key Catalysts
Strong Quarterly Performance:The surge in the company's share price can be attributed to its advanced robotic arm-assisted surgery platform, Mako, a strong product lineup and strategic acquisitions. The positive sentiment, driven by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2024 performance and promising business potential, is expected to continue to aid it.
Stryker exited third-quarter 2024 on a strong note, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed a strong performance in the U.S. market, notably in Instruments, Medical, Endoscopy, Trauma and Extremities and Mako. Strong International sales also buoyed optimism and might have boosted the stock price.
SYK has increased its revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2024, drawing investors’ attention. The company now anticipates organic revenue growth of 9.5-10% for fiscal 2024, up from the previous guidance of 9-10%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024 are now expected to be between $12.00 and $12.10 compared with the earlier projection of $11.90-$12.10.
Diversified Product Portfolio: SYK's extensive product range has also garnered investors’ optimism. Its broad product spectrum shields it from significant sales declines during economic downturns. The company's vast experience in medical robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and mechatronics has kept it at the forefront of the MedTech industry.
In November, SYK unveiled the Oculan Lighting Platform, an innovative lighting solution designed to provide consistent, high-quality illumination, allowing surgeons to focus on delivering the highest standard of care. In the same month, SYK also announced the launch of the next generation of SurgiCount+ within its sponge management portfolio. SurgiCount+, integrated with Stryker’s Triton technology, is likely to provide solutions for retained surgical sponges and blood-loss assessment.
In August, SYK launched the Pangea Plating System, which received FDA clearance in late 2023. The Pangea System offers variable-angle plating for diverse patient demographics with a comprehensive and adaptable portfolio. With the Pangea System, Stryker has become a key partner for trauma-related products, including plates, nails and external fixation devices, supported by dedicated staff and excellent service.
Acquisition Driving Inorganic Growth:In addition to expanding organically, Stryker has bolstered its expansion through acquisitions. In October, the company completed the buyout of Vertos Medical, a privately held company providing a minimally invasive solution for treating chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis. It did so to expand its minimally invasive pain management portfolio.
In September, SYK closed the acquisition of NICO Corporation, a privately held company providing a systematic approach to minimally invasive surgery for tumor and intracerebral hemorrhage procedures. The same month, the company also acquired care.ai, a privately held company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology and ambient intelligence solutions.
SYK also announced the completion of the acquisition of MOLLI Surgical Inc., a privately held company specializing in the development of wire-free soft tissue localization technology for breast-conserving surgery, in August. In July, Stryker completed the previously announced acquisition of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures.
What’s Hurting SYK?
As Stryker continues to acquire a large number of companies, which improves its revenue opportunities, it is likely to add to integration risks, putting gross and operating margins under pressure. Frequent acquisitions may affect the company’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets.
A negative change in exchange rates is another threat to SYK's core operations. The trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2024, though, at a slower pace. The company is also facing inflationary pressure, leading to lower margins.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo (MASI - Free Report) , Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 51.2% compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth year to date.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have lost 31.1% against the industry’s 5.2% growth year to date.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 2.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 11.5% growth.