ICL Group Launches VeriQuel R100 Phosphorus Flame Retardant
ICL Group Ltd. (ICL - Free Report) recently launched its groundbreaking phosphorus-based product, VeriQuel R100. This novel, reactive phosphorus flame retardant is designed for rigid polyurethane insulation products, including used for sheathing, in-wall and PIR roofing, the preferred choice for more than 70% of commercial roofs. ICL invested more than $2 million in R&D on this product to offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional additive flame retardants.
This patented reactive product ensures long-lasting performance and stability while also aligning with stricter global regulations on environmental safety. VeriQuel R100 is fully compatible with current manufacturing processes to ease the transition of manufacturers to improve their products’ sustainability and compliance without additional formulating costs. Four of the leading U.S. commercial roofing companies have already launched products with VeriQuel R100, with another six companies in the United States and Europe currently in the product development phase.
As the demand for greener building materials increases, VeriQuel R100 will play an instrumental role in providing a high-performance, environmentally responsible solution without compromising fire safety. The global rigid polyurethane foam market size was estimated to be roughly $21 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030, per Grand View Research. The construction industry is the primary driver of demand for rigid polyurethane foam. The market has witnessed growing demand since rigid polyurethane insulation helps lower energy consumption and overall infrastructure costs.
ICL shares have gained 1% in the past year against the decline of 11.5% for its industry.
ICL’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
ICL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) , Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) and Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) . While CF and CDE carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.35. CF’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with the earnings surprise being 10.3%, on average. The stock has gained 19.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s current year earnings is pegged at 15 cents, indicating a rise of 165.2% from year-ago levels. CDE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH's current-year earnings is pegged at $3.21, indicating a year-over-year rise of 42.67%. MEOH beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 101%, on average.