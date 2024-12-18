Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

LSV Global Value Institutional

(LSVGX - Free Report) . LSVGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.24%.

Third Avenue Value Fund Investor

(TVFVX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. TVFVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 14.41% over the last five years, TVFVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund R5

(CLWFX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 18.15%. CLWFX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


