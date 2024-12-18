BlackBerry to Divest Cylance Asset to Arctic Wolf, Stock Soars 15%

BlackBerry Limited ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) recently inked a definitive agreement to sell its Cylance endpoint security assets to Arctic Wolf. Following the divesture announcement, BB’s shares jumped 15% and closed the trading session at $3.1 on Dec. 16.
Cylance, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven endpoint security pioneer, is renowned for its advanced prevention technology, which safeguards thousands of organizations worldwide. Arctic Wolf, which specializes in AI-powered security operations, aims to integrate Cylance's advanced endpoint protection capabilities into its Open XDR platform, addressing the challenges of endpoint security tools.
The Arctic Wolf-Cylance integration is likely to transform the modern cybersecurity landscape by removing alert fatigue, reducing risk exposure and enhancing operational efficiency. The cutting-edge solution prevents 98% of attacks before they happen, enhancing proactive protection. It has earned accolades from some of the world's largest organizations for its AI-driven detection and prevention capabilities. Through this initiative, Cylance's capabilities will seamlessly complement Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Center services, boosting threat prevention and endpoint protection for customers of all sizes. The deal, valued at roughly $160 million, includes cash considerations and Arctic Wolf’s common shares, solidifying its ambitions to expand its security operations platform and deliver better customer outcomes. Per the terms of the deal, following purchase price adjustments, BB will receive almost $80 million in cash at settlement and another $40 million a year after settlement. Arctic Wolf will also issue around 5.5 million common shares to BB as part of the deal. This acquisition, expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions. Although BlackBerry is divesting its Cylance assets, the company remains committed to its Secure Communications business, which includes BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. These solutions will remain central to BlackBerry's operations as it strengthens its foothold in secure communications. In addition, BlackBerry will serve as a reseller of the Cylance portfolio to its large government customers, further extending the reach of the Cylance platform. It also benefits as a shareholder in Arctic Wolf, aligning both companies' interests in growing the Cylance business. Strong Performance Drives BB's Cybersecurity Division
The company’s continuous investment in the cybersecurity space positions it for market expansion and revenue growth. The Cybersecurity business generated $87 million in revenues in the last reported quarter, increasing 10% year over year and surpassing BB’s projected range of $82-$86 million. This growth was fueled by strong performance in SecuSmart, UEM endpoint management and AtHoc critical event management solutions. BlackBerry highlighted that all three solutions achieved year-over-year growth, with their combined revenues rising 24%. For the fiscal third quarter, cybersecurity business revenues are estimated to be in the range of $86-$90 million.
At its last Investor Day event in October 2024, BB shared its plan to return to profitability in fiscal 2025, targeting revenue growth in IoT and Cybersecurity units. It forecasts $591-$616 million in revenues for fiscal 2025 and $655-$685 million by fiscal 2027. Cybersecurity revenues are expected to reach $350-$365 million in fiscal 2025 and $345-$365 in fiscal 2027. BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 25.5% in the past year against the
sub-industry's growth of 22%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC, CLS & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment makers in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.
Image: Bigstock
BlackBerry to Divest Cylance Asset to Arctic Wolf, Stock Soars 15%
BlackBerry Limited (BB - Free Report) recently inked a definitive agreement to sell its Cylance endpoint security assets to Arctic Wolf. Following the divesture announcement, BB’s shares jumped 15% and closed the trading session at $3.1 on Dec. 16.
BlackBerry Limited Price and Consensus
BlackBerry Limited price-consensus-chart | BlackBerry Limited Quote
Cylance, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven endpoint security pioneer, is renowned for its advanced prevention technology, which safeguards thousands of organizations worldwide. Arctic Wolf, which specializes in AI-powered security operations, aims to integrate Cylance's advanced endpoint protection capabilities into its Open XDR platform, addressing the challenges of endpoint security tools.
The Arctic Wolf-Cylance integration is likely to transform the modern cybersecurity landscape by removing alert fatigue, reducing risk exposure and enhancing operational efficiency. The cutting-edge solution prevents 98% of attacks before they happen, enhancing proactive protection. It has earned accolades from some of the world's largest organizations for its AI-driven detection and prevention capabilities. Through this initiative, Cylance's capabilities will seamlessly complement Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Center services, boosting threat prevention and endpoint protection for customers of all sizes.
The deal, valued at roughly $160 million, includes cash considerations and Arctic Wolf’s common shares, solidifying its ambitions to expand its security operations platform and deliver better customer outcomes. Per the terms of the deal, following purchase price adjustments, BB will receive almost $80 million in cash at settlement and another $40 million a year after settlement. Arctic Wolf will also issue around 5.5 million common shares to BB as part of the deal. This acquisition, expected to close in the fiscal fourth quarter 2025, is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.
Although BlackBerry is divesting its Cylance assets, the company remains committed to its Secure Communications business, which includes BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. These solutions will remain central to BlackBerry's operations as it strengthens its foothold in secure communications. In addition, BlackBerry will serve as a reseller of the Cylance portfolio to its large government customers, further extending the reach of the Cylance platform. It also benefits as a shareholder in Arctic Wolf, aligning both companies' interests in growing the Cylance business.
Strong Performance Drives BB's Cybersecurity Division
The company’s continuous investment in the cybersecurity space positions it for market expansion and revenue growth. The Cybersecurity business generated $87 million in revenues in the last reported quarter, increasing 10% year over year and surpassing BB’s projected range of $82-$86 million. This growth was fueled by strong performance in SecuSmart, UEM endpoint management and AtHoc critical event management solutions. BlackBerry highlighted that all three solutions achieved year-over-year growth, with their combined revenues rising 24%. For the fiscal third quarter, cybersecurity business revenues are estimated to be in the range of $86-$90 million.
At its last Investor Day event in October 2024, BB shared its plan to return to profitability in fiscal 2025, targeting revenue growth in IoT and Cybersecurity units. It forecasts $591-$616 million in revenues for fiscal 2025 and $655-$685 million by fiscal 2027. Cybersecurity revenues are expected to reach $350-$365 million in fiscal 2025 and $345-$365 in fiscal 2027.
BB’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 25.5% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 22%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. (PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC, CLS & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment makers in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.
CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.