3 Financial Stocks to Secure Your Investments Before Year-End

Finance sector comprises a diversified set of players, ranging from banks, investment companies and insurance companies to real estate firms, which offer a varied set of financial services to their clients. With a few days left for 2024 to end, factors such as a favorable pricing environment, tight labor market, improved consumer spending and technology advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping the performance of the sector so far this year.
Since the beginning of 2024, the spotlight remained on the Fed’s interest rate cut trajectory. However, the persistence of inflationary challenges continued to inflict adversities on the sector’s performance.
What’s Brewing in the Finance Industry?
An improved pricing environment, exposure growth and solid customer retention rates drive premiums, one of the most significant contributors to an insurer’s top line. The insurers make efforts to diversify their portfolios, minimizing concentration risks. Though an active catastrophe environment comes with its share of worries, the same usually accelerates the policy renewal rate and prompts insurers to implement rate hikes for seamless claim payments.
Interest rate cuts commenced in September 2024, with a significant 50 bps reduction, followed by a 25-bps cut at the Fed’s November meeting. A third consecutive rate cut of 25 bps is likely to be announced in this year's last policy meeting of the Fed scheduled for this week. Multiple reports have surfaced hinting at probable rate cuts in 2025.
The benefits of interest rate cuts will be reaped by the real estate market, which has endured significant challenges over the past four years, including the pandemic, high inflation and rising interest rates. Lower interest rates provide potential relief to buyers and are likely to encourage the development of real estate as the companies can now borrow at lower costs. Demand for loans is also expected to witness a decent rise, thereby benefiting the banking sector.
However, investment yields of finance companies having exposure to rate-sensitive products and investments will suffer a blow as a result of falling interest rates.
Despite continued inflationary headwinds, consumer spending continues to remain on an uptick, thanks to strong wage gains (attributable to a tight labor market). Favorable spending habits of consumers bode well for finance stocks.
Finance companies might also continue to pursue increased merger and acquisition (M&A) deals if interest rates fall as it may encourage the pursuit of loans for M&A deals, allowing them to preserve cash reserves. The deals are necessary for firms to bolster capabilities and occupy a competitive edge across the areas they operate.
Finance industry players continue to invest in technology like blockchain, AI, advanced analytics, telematics, cloud computing and robotic process automation. The advancements are expected to result in the automation of processes and bring down operating expenses, which will continue to benefit margins.
The Zacks Finance sector has gained 21% year to date compared with the S&P 500’s 27.8% increase.
Given the backdrop, we have selected three finance stocks,
ProAssurance Corporation ( PRA Quick Quote PRA - Free Report) , The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ( BK Quick Quote BK - Free Report) and SL Green Realty Corp. ( SLG Quick Quote SLG - Free Report) , which offer a mix of stability and growth potential that investors can leverage heading into 2025. While no investment is without risks, these companies are well-positioned to deliver strong returns.
Each of these companies sports either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
ProAssurance: The Alabama-based company benefits from strong premium growth, driven by higher new business and solid contributions from its Specialty P&C and Workers' Compensation segments. Inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions, like NORCAL Mutual, has bolstered its position in the Medical Professional Liability Insurance market. Additionally, improved net investment income and effective cost-control measures further strengthen the Zacks Rank #1 company's margins and overall performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share. A loss of 14 cents per share was incurred in the prior year. It has witnessed three upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. ProAssurance’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 61.46%.
Average Broker Recommendation: 2.67

BNY Mellon: Headquartered in New York, BNY Mellon is poised for growth driven by improved net interest revenues and net interest margin. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, global expansion and rising international revenues further position the Zacks Rank #2 company for long-term growth. A strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings ensures financial stability. Impressive capital distributions, including dividend hikes and repurchase programs, underscore shareholder returns.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BK's 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.84 per share, indicating 15.6% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. BNY Mellon's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being surprise 9.02%.

Average Broker Recommendation: 1.60
SL Green: Based in New York, SL Green benefits from its enviable position in the high-barrier New York real estate market, with a diversified tenant base and long-term leases to creditworthy tenants ensuring stable rental revenues. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on de-densification trends and demand for high-quality, amenitized office spaces. Strong leasing momentum, evidenced by significant transactions with Bloomberg and Verition Group in 2024, further strengthens the Zacks Rank #2 company's growth prospects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLG's 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.79 per share, indicating 57.7% year-over-year growth. It has witnessed five upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. SL Green's earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 8.52%.

Average Broker Recommendation: 2.78
