KBR Secures $445M DoD Contract to Boost Test Infrastructure
KBR, Inc. (KBR - Free Report) has secured a significant win with a $445 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle. This award underscores KBR’s long-standing partnership with the U.S. military and its expertise in advancing defense capabilities.
The contract, spanning five years, supports the Joint Mission Environment Test Capability (JMETC) program, which plays a pivotal role in the Test Resource Management Center under the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Work will be carried out at multiple Department of Defense locations, focusing on enhancing testing and experimentation environments.
Expanding JMETC Capabilities
The JMETC program delivers an integrated test infrastructure that combines live, virtual, and constructive test resources. These components allow cost-effective, distributed joint testing essential for mission readiness. KBR’s responsibilities include researching and addressing unique test requirements, enhancing JMETC capabilities, and extending its reach to additional locations. Key efforts include data analysis, system development, evaluations, and strategic planning.
This contract further reinforces KBR’s position as a leader in supporting critical DoD technology areas. The company will focus on advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, hypersonics, cybersecurity, and multi-domain operations, strengthening the DoD’s ability to meet evolving challenges.
This contract not only highlights KBR’s commitment to innovation but also solidifies its role as a trusted partner in advancing the DoD’s mission. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and providing subject matter expertise, KBR is poised to enhance the military’s testing and evaluation capabilities across domains.
KBR Share Price Performance
Shares of KBR have underperformed the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry this year so far. The stock has gained 5.8% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth in the same time frame.
Nonetheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings indicates 18.2% growth from a year ago on 13.3% revenue growth. New and on-contract growth across its businesses and increased demand for sustainable services and technology are likely to benefit the company in the upcoming period.
KBR’s solid backlog and option level of $22.12 billion at the fiscal third quarter of 2024-end highlight its underlying strength. It received $3.3 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1.1x.
KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
