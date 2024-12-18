We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NetApp (NTAP) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
From a technical perspective, NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NTAP recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
Over the past four weeks, NTAP has gained 5.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
Looking at NTAP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NTAP for more gains in the near future.