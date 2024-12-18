Back to top

NetApp (NTAP) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NTAP recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, NTAP has gained 5.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at NTAP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NTAP for more gains in the near future.


