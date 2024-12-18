Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mitek Systems Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates, Stock Up

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 33 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Sept. 30, 2024) compared with 15 cents a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.

Revenues increased 15% year over year to $43.2 million from $37.7 million a year ago. The top line beat the consensus estimate by approximately 5%.

Strong adoption of fraud management solutions and innovative product strategies are driving revenue growth, with flagship products like Check Fraud Defender, MiVIP, MiPass and ID R&D biometrics gaining market traction.

Moreover, the company is integrating past acquisitions, aligning teams and enhancing products to drive cross-selling and upselling opportunities. This initiative aims to boost revenue and reduce costs by streamlining redundancies.

Following the results, shares are up 17% in the pre-market trading session today. In the past three months, both the company's shares and the industry have soared 11%.

Quarterly Details

Software & Hardware revenues (42% of total revenues) increased around 20% year over year to $18.3 million.

Services and other revenues (58%) climbed to $24.8 million from $22.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fiscal fourth quarter was 86% compared to 87.3% in the prior-year quarter. Solid software and hardware gross margins of 99% and a margin of 76.5% from services and other revenue were recorded.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $22.1 million compared with $26.2 million a year ago. This was driven by a decrease in bonus and vacation accruals, reduced outside accounting support and lower marketing and travel expenses.

Non-GAAP operating income came in at $15 million compared with $5.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 35% compared with 14% a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, MITK had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $141.8 million, marking a $6.8 million increase year over year.

During the quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $30.3 million and repurchased 2.2 million shares for $24.2 million under the share repurchase program.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company projects revenues in the range of $170-$180 million.
Full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected in the range of 24% to 28%.

Zacks Rank

MITK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

