5 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy for 2025 as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High
The dream run for Bitcoin (BTC) continues, with the cryptocurrency hitting a new all-time high and surpassing $106,000 for the first time. Optimism surrounding a more crypto-friendly environment under President-elect Donald Trump’s regime in 2025, coupled with hopes of another rate cut this week, has been fueling the Bitcoin rally.
Given the positive sentiment and a rate cut almost assured this week, investing in Bitcoin-centric stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) , Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) , Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) and Block, Inc. (SQ - Free Report) is a wise decision. These stocks have a strong growth potential for 2025. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Bitcoin Hits New Record High
On Monday, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $106,533 and was last trading at $105,963, up 3% in the last 24 hours. Many had expected Bitcoin to pull back after it surpassed $100,000 for the first time earlier this month. However, that didn’t happen. Several factors have been driving the crypto rally, which has intensified over the past month.
This week’s rally gathered steam after Micro Strategy was included in the Nasdaq 100 index. This is expected to attract more investments into the software company that has shifted focus toward buying Bitcoin.
Bitcoin flourished in 2023 and began this year on a high. However, the rally took a halt in April and even the Bitcoin halving event didn’t help the cryptocurrency much. The rebound started after the Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut in more than four years in September. November finally added fuel to the rally with Trump’s win in the U.S. Presidential election.
Trump’s election has raised hopes of a crypto-friendly environment, with the President-elect already having picked a number of pro-crypto people for important cabinet and regulatory roles. Trump pledged during his campaign to make the United States the "crypto capital of the world," outlining plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve and select regulators supportive of digital assets.
Also, hopes are high that the Fed will go for another 25-basis point rate cut this week after slashing rates by 75 basis points since September.
5 Crypto Centric Stocks With Upside
NVIDIA Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.
NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 40.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.6% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.
Visa Inc
Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.
Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 12.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% over the last 60 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.
Robinhood Markets expected earnings growth rate for next year is 22.5%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Shopify Inc.
Shopify Inc. is an e-commerce corporation that provides a platform for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Additionally, SHOP has established integration with CoinPayments, a processor for cryptocurrency payments.
Shopify’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 18.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 11.6% over the past 60 days. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Block, Inc.
Block, Inc. is an online digital and mobile payment platform for consumers and merchants and is the parent company of Square and Cash App. The users of Cash App can buy, sell, send and receive Bitcoin. In addition, SQ’s decentralized tbd platform allows developers to build decentralized finance applications that run on programmable blockchains. SQ is also one of the largest Bitcoin investors.
Block’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 25.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the last 60 days. NVIDIA presently has a Zacks Rank #3.