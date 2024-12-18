ETFs across various categories pulled in $35 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $1.05 trillion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $25 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $6 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.
Image: Bigstock
5 Most Popular ETFs of Last Week
ETFs across various categories pulled in $35 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $1.05 trillion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $25 billion in inflows, followed by inflows of $6 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report) , Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) , Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report) and BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) dominated the top creation list last week.
Wall Street posted mixed performances last week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones shedding 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3%, marking its fourth consecutive week of gains. Notably, the tech-heavy index topped the 20,000 milestone for the first time last week, powered by a sustained rally in technology stocks (read: ETFs Gaining Momentum as Nasdaq Tops 20000).
Inflation in the United States increased the most in seven months in November. The Consumer Price Index grew at an annual rate of 2.7%, up from 2.6% growth in October and in line with economists' expectations. The prospect of lower interest rates bodes well for the stocks but overvaluation concerns make investors jittery.
We have detailed the ETFs below:
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report)
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in more than $15 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 7.4% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 32.2% share, while financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare rounding off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 34 million shares. It has an AUM of $648 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report)
Vanguard Growth ETF gathered $2.4 billion in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to the growth segment of large-cap equities and follows the CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index. Vanguard Growth ETF holds 182 stocks in its basket, with key holdings in the technology sector at 56.8% and consumer discretionary at 19.6%.
Vanguard Growth ETF has AUM of $160.4 billion and an average daily volume of 1 million shares. It charges 4 bps in fees per year (read: Growth ETFs Win in 2024: What's in Store for 2025?).
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO - Free Report)
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has gathered $1.9 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 504 stocks in its basket. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, consumer discretionary and healthcare round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 4 million shares. It has AUM of $591 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI - Free Report)
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF saw an inflow of $1.6 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the broader stock market by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a large basket of well-diversified 3,624 stocks with key holdings in technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, healthcare and financials.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF charges 3 bps in fees per year from investors and trades in an average daily volume of 3 million shares. VTI has amassed $475.4 billion in its asset base and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report)
iShares Bitcoin Trust has accumulated $1.5 billion in its asset base. It seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has AUM of $53.8 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 49 million shares (read: Bitcoin Tops $100K Mark: Will Its ETFs Drive the Next Boom?).