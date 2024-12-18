Installed Building Products Expands Reach With Capital Acquisition

Installed Building Products, Inc. ( IBP Quick Quote IBP - Free Report) has acquired Capital Insulation, LLC and CBS & Mirror, LLC, collectively known as Capital. Based in Houston, TX, Capital serves the single-family, multifamily and commercial markets. The company specializes in installing fiberglass and spray foam insulation in new construction projects. This acquisition adds more than $12 million in annual revenues to IBP's business. It strengthens the company’s position in the greater Houston building products installation market. Shares of this leading insulation and complementary building products installer declined 1.7% during yesterday’s trading hours but increased 5% in the after-hours trading session. IBP’s Strategic Acquisitions to Drive Growth
Acquisitions are a key part of the company's growth strategy. It continues to see a strong pipeline of opportunities across various geographies, end products and markets. The company has acquired more than $100 million in annual revenues to date.
With this strategic addition, IBP continues the company’s momentum, positioning itself as a leader in the building products installation industry while enhancing value for shareholders. On Nov. 12, 2024, the company announced the acquisition of Tatum Insulation III, LLC, an installer based near Wilmington, NC. This acquisition expands IBP’s geographic reach and revenue streams, particularly in the new residential and commercial markets in North Carolina. Tatum’s offerings, which include fiberglass insulation, shower doors, shelving, mirrors and other interior building products, will strengthen IBP's service portfolio. In the third quarter, IBP completed acquisitions, including an Illinois-based installer and a specialty distributor, with combined annual revenues exceeding $42 million. These acquisitions contributed to IBP's 8% revenue growth, marking a record third-quarter performance. Acquisitions are core to IBP's capital allocation strategy, enabling geographic expansion and product diversification across its national network. IBP anticipates further deals before year-end and has a strong acquisition pipeline for 2025. Management remains optimistic about demand, driven by residential construction, further supported by U.S. government incentives for energy-efficient building standards. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products have gained 9% in the past year compared with the Zacks
Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 21.7% growth. IBP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Installed Building Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. ( STRL Quick Quote STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have gained 46.8% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 7.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average. The stock has gained 41.5% in the past six months. The consensus estimate for FIX’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.9% and 20.8%, respectively, from a year ago. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 26.3% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.6% and 45.5%, respectively, from a year ago.
Image: Bigstock
Installed Building Products Expands Reach With Capital Acquisition
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) has acquired Capital Insulation, LLC and CBS & Mirror, LLC, collectively known as Capital. Based in Houston, TX, Capital serves the single-family, multifamily and commercial markets. The company specializes in installing fiberglass and spray foam insulation in new construction projects.
This acquisition adds more than $12 million in annual revenues to IBP's business. It strengthens the company’s position in the greater Houston building products installation market.
Shares of this leading insulation and complementary building products installer declined 1.7% during yesterday’s trading hours but increased 5% in the after-hours trading session.
IBP’s Strategic Acquisitions to Drive Growth
Acquisitions are a key part of the company's growth strategy. It continues to see a strong pipeline of opportunities across various geographies, end products and markets. The company has acquired more than $100 million in annual revenues to date.
With this strategic addition, IBP continues the company’s momentum, positioning itself as a leader in the building products installation industry while enhancing value for shareholders.
On Nov. 12, 2024, the company announced the acquisition of Tatum Insulation III, LLC, an installer based near Wilmington, NC. This acquisition expands IBP’s geographic reach and revenue streams, particularly in the new residential and commercial markets in North Carolina. Tatum’s offerings, which include fiberglass insulation, shower doors, shelving, mirrors and other interior building products, will strengthen IBP's service portfolio.
In the third quarter, IBP completed acquisitions, including an Illinois-based installer and a specialty distributor, with combined annual revenues exceeding $42 million. These acquisitions contributed to IBP's 8% revenue growth, marking a record third-quarter performance.
Acquisitions are core to IBP's capital allocation strategy, enabling geographic expansion and product diversification across its national network. IBP anticipates further deals before year-end and has a strong acquisition pipeline for 2025. Management remains optimistic about demand, driven by residential construction, further supported by U.S. government incentives for energy-efficient building standards.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products have gained 9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry’s 21.7% growth.
IBP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Installed Building Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.5%, on average. Shares of STRL have gained 46.8% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 7.3% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average. The stock has gained 41.5% in the past six months.
The consensus estimate for FIX’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 7.9% and 20.8%, respectively, from a year ago.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. MTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.2%, on average. The stock has gained 26.3% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 8.6% and 45.5%, respectively, from a year ago.