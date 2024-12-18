5 Apparel Stocks to Buy Before the New Year's Trends Unfold

As the New Year approaches, the apparel industry is gearing up for fresh trends and evolving consumer preferences. From casual wear for hybrid work lifestyles to athletic gear for fitness-focused resolutions, brands are tailoring their offerings to meet shifting demands. With fresh marketing campaigns, limited-edition collections and trend-focused launches, companies look to capitalize on the enthusiasm surrounding the New Year.
Apparel companies that excel in delivering superior, value-oriented products, along with strong omnichannel capabilities and extensive customer reach, are poised for success. Genesco Inc. ( GCO ) , The Gap, Inc. ( GAP ) , Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN ) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF ) and Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) are among the top players to benefit from the opportunities the New Year presents. Technology continues to reshape the way consumers engage and shop, with AI-driven personalization and virtual try-ons becoming popular. Retailers are utilizing data analytics to better understand consumer behavior and streamline purchasing processes. With millennials now dominating the consumer base, apparel companies are innovating rapidly to maintain their competitive edge. Emerging trends like social commerce, loyalty programs and sustainability are defining the future of the apparel industry. Social media platforms now offer seamless shopping experiences through shoppable posts and influencer collaborations. Meanwhile, loyalty programs are evolving, offering more personalized rewards to foster customer retention. Early signs from the holiday shopping season suggest a positive outlook for the apparel sector, thanks to easing inflation and improving purchasing power. The recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve has also bolstered consumer confidence. With these factors in play, here are five apparel stocks to consider buying before the New Year's trends unfold. Past-Year Stock Price Performance of GCO, GAP, URBN, ANF & SFIX Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 5 Prominent Apparel Stocks to Invest In Genesco: Journeys Group Driving Growth
Genesco is well-positioned for robust growth, driven by several developments across its business segments. The impressive performance of the Journeys division, fueled by product enhancements and marketing initiatives, underscores Genesco's agility in adapting to consumer preferences. The successful engagement of customers through loyalty programs and a strong digital presence solidifies Genesco’s market position. The company is undertaking initiatives to revitalize the Schuh and Johnston & Murphy brands. Furthermore, with ongoing initiatives like the “All Access Membership Program”, Genesco is enhancing customer loyalty.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco's current financial-year earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 44.6% from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.9%, on average. Gap: Redefining Product Offerings
Gap is well-poised for growth as it embraces a multifaceted approach to elevate its brand presence and enhance customer loyalty. By prioritizing product innovation and leveraging consumer insights, the company is redefining its offerings to align more closely with evolving consumer preferences. Its investment in technology and digital channels aims to create a seamless shopping experience that caters to the growing demand for convenience and personalization. Moreover, the emphasis on operational effectiveness and accountability fosters a disciplined approach to inventory and expense management, supporting profitability.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.8% and 41.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.2%, on average. URBN: Rapid Expansion of Nuuly
Urban Outfitters is positioned for sustained growth with strong sales performance across its brands, operational efficiency and robust margin improvements. The success of brands like Anthropologie and Free People, along with the rapid expansion of Nuuly, provides a diversified growth trajectory. Urban Outfitters' focus on enhancing margins, reducing markdowns, and optimizing its retail and wholesale operations further strengthens its growth potential. The company’s focus on strategic marketing, inventory management and product innovation supports its profitability and long-term growth potential.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.6% and 19.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. Abercrombie & Fitch: Brand Visibility & Global Expansion
Abercrombie & Fitch stands out as a strong investment choice. The company excels in integrating digital and physical retail channels, offering a seamless shopping experience and driving higher customer satisfaction and loyalty. Strategic marketing initiatives, particularly targeted campaigns in key markets, have been effective in boosting brand visibility and customer acquisition. The introduction of innovative product lines meets specific customer needs and broadens the brand's appeal. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and the APAC (Asia-Pacific), provides a solid foundation for global expansion.
This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 14.9% and 69% from the year-ago period. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1. SFIX: Harnessing AI and Data Science for Personalization
Stitch Fix is making significant strides in improving its operations by adopting best retail practices and enhancing inventory management. These efforts are helping the company offer a more curated and dynamic product assortment, better aligned with customer preferences. By quickly tapping into emerging fashion trends and expanding its brand partnerships, Stitch Fix is positioning itself for long-term growth. The company is focusing on personalization, using advanced AI and data science to create more targeted marketing campaigns. This approach is not only increasing customer engagement but also fostering stronger relationships, boosting lifetime value and driving growth across its fixed and freestyle channels.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s current financial-year bottom line suggests an improvement of 53.5% from the year-ago reported figures. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.3%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
5 Apparel Stocks to Buy Before the New Year's Trends Unfold
Past-Year Stock Price Performance of GCO, GAP, URBN, ANF & SFIX
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
