Boeing (BA) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $173.03, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.32%.
The airplane builder's shares have seen an increase of 20.37% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The upcoming earnings release of Boeing will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.14, marking a 355.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.2 billion, reflecting a 17.33% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$16.18 per share and revenue of $69.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -178.49% and -10.62%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.