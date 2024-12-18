Exxon Mobil (XOM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Exxon Mobil (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) closed at $108.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.78, indicating a 28.23% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $89.89 billion, reflecting a 6.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $354.58 billion, indicating changes of -16.49% and +2.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.73, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $108.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 9.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.78, indicating a 28.23% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $89.89 billion, reflecting a 6.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $354.58 billion, indicating changes of -16.49% and +2.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.73, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.