Why Southern Copper (SCCO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

SCCO Quick Quote SCCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96.74, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Shares of the miner witnessed a loss of 4.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Southern Copper is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.96%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $11.79 billion, demonstrating changes of +43.09% and +19.11%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.71% lower. Southern Copper is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Southern Copper is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.9. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.9 for its industry.
It's also important to note that SCCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Non Ferrous industry stood at 0.96 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Why Southern Copper (SCCO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
