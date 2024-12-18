MPLX LP (MPLX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (
MPLX Quick Quote MPLX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $47.70, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.51% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting a 6.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.06 billion, indicating a 3.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $11.93 billion, signifying shifts of +10% and +5.71%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.06% decrease. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.38 for its industry.
One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.34.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
