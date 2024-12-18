We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prologis (PLD) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reached $108.87, with no movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Prologis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 9.52% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $7.52 billion, signifying shifts of -2.85% and +10.3%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Prologis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Prologis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.16 for its industry.
One should further note that PLD currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.