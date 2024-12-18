Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heico (HEI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2024, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +2.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heico performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $336.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $351.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $691.78 million compared to the $701.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Intersegment: -$14.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$10.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +85%.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $154.51 million versus $159.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$17.68 million compared to the -$14.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $81.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.26 million.
Shares of Heico have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

