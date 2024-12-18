Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASHLAND INC (ASH - Free Report) is a leading specialty chemicals company serving a vast range of consumer and industrial markets including automotive, construction, architectural coatings, adhesives, energy, food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

AutoNation (AN - Free Report) is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

