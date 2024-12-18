Pembina's 2025 Guidance Calls for WCSB Growth and Capex of C$1.1B

Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s ( PBA Quick Quote PBA - Free Report) 2025 corporate guidance is driven by a focus on stability and growth. In 2025, the company projects an adjusted EBITDA of C$4.2 to C$4.5 billion driven by positive impacts of volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), new assets acquired and consolidation of the Alliance and Aux Sable assets. PBA’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
The 2025 EBITDA outlook of PBA is driven by several positive impacts, like increased producer activity across WCSB, higher volumes and higher tolls on Pembina's conventional systems, which is expected to drive up revenues to about C$80 million. The Alliance and Aux Sable consolidation is expected to drive the revenues to about C$70 million. An increased contribution from gas processing assets like PGI and transactions with Veren Inc. and Whitecap Resources Inc. is expected to provide about C$50 million in revenues.
PBA’s 2025 Capex Program
The company has planned a capital expenditure (Capex) of around C$1.1 billion for 2025 allocated to ongoing construction projectsand the development of potential future projects across the growing volume in the Canadian energy industry.
The Capex in the pipeline division would be mainly for sustaining capital, expansion within the conventional system and development of future projects like the Fox Creek-to-Namao Peace Pipeline Expansion.
The Capex in the facilities division would be mainly for the construction of the RFS IV Expansion and some other small projects.
The Capex at the Marketing and New Ventures Division and the corporate segment mainly relate to information technology enhancements for continuous improvement.
The company also anticipates that it might increase the 2025 capital program by up to C$200 million if it acquires sanctions on several additional projects being developed by it.
Capital Allocation Program
Focusing on its commitment to a fully funded model and financial discipline, Pembina forecasts cash flow with a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.4 to 3.7 by the end of 2025. Pembina’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for energy solutions can be seen through its potential projects like the Fox Creek-to-Namao Expansion and investments in LNG infrastructure.
PBA’s 2024 Business Update Guides 2025 Outlook
Pembina, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is on track for an anticipated record-setting 2024 financial year. The company’s positive impact is reflected through its volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, strategic acquisitions and strong marketing performance. Key achievements of 2024 include the consolidation of Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable, advancement of the Cedar LNG Project and infrastructure developments like the Peace Pipeline Phase VIII. These milestones have strengthened Pembina’s asset base and positioned it to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some other Canadian companies, like
Imperial Oil Limited ( IMO Quick Quote IMO - Free Report) and Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU Quick Quote SU - Free Report) , also announced their 2025 corporate outlook plans in December.
The corporate guidance outlook of Imperial Oil primarily focuses on profitable volume growth and increased cash flow. The Canadian integrated energy company forecasted its capital and exploration expenditures of C$1.9 to C$2.1 billion, with a balanced investment toward its upstream and downstream operations.
Suncor Energy has forecasted a disciplined capital investment program to strike a balance between investments to sustain its existing business and investments in high-value economic opportunities. The major investments of Suncor Energy include the replacement of the Upgrader 1 coke drums at the Base Plant, the development of projects like Mildred Lake and West White Rose, and the improvement of the Petro-Canada retail network.
Image: Bigstock
Pembina's 2025 Guidance Calls for WCSB Growth and Capex of C$1.1B
Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s (PBA - Free Report) 2025 corporate guidance is driven by a focus on stability and growth. In 2025, the company projects an adjusted EBITDA of C$4.2 to C$4.5 billion driven by positive impacts of volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), new assets acquired and consolidation of the Alliance and Aux Sable assets.
PBA’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
The 2025 EBITDA outlook of PBA is driven by several positive impacts, like increased producer activity across WCSB, higher volumes and higher tolls on Pembina's conventional systems, which is expected to drive up revenues to about C$80 million. The Alliance and Aux Sable consolidation is expected to drive the revenues to about C$70 million. An increased contribution from gas processing assets like PGI and transactions with Veren Inc. and Whitecap Resources Inc. is expected to provide about C$50 million in revenues.
PBA’s 2025 Capex Program
The company has planned a capital expenditure (Capex) of around C$1.1 billion for 2025 allocated to ongoing construction projectsand the development of potential future projects across the growing volume in the Canadian energy industry.
The Capex in the pipeline division would be mainly for sustaining capital, expansion within the conventional system and development of future projects like the Fox Creek-to-Namao Peace Pipeline Expansion.
The Capex in the facilities division would be mainly for the construction of the RFS IV Expansion and some other small projects.
The Capex at the Marketing and New Ventures Division and the corporate segment mainly relate to information technology enhancements for continuous improvement.
The company also anticipates that it might increase the 2025 capital program by up to C$200 million if it acquires sanctions on several additional projects being developed by it.
Capital Allocation Program
Focusing on its commitment to a fully funded model and financial discipline, Pembina forecasts cash flow with a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.4 to 3.7 by the end of 2025. Pembina’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for energy solutions can be seen through its potential projects like the Fox Creek-to-Namao Expansion and investments in LNG infrastructure.
PBA’s 2024 Business Update Guides 2025 Outlook
Pembina, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is on track for an anticipated record-setting 2024 financial year. The company’s positive impact is reflected through its volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, strategic acquisitions and strong marketing performance. Key achievements of 2024 include the consolidation of Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable, advancement of the Cedar LNG Project and infrastructure developments like the Peace Pipeline Phase VIII. These milestones have strengthened Pembina’s asset base and positioned it to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some other Canadian companies, like Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) , also announced their 2025 corporate outlook plans in December.
The corporate guidance outlook of Imperial Oil primarily focuses on profitable volume growth and increased cash flow. The Canadian integrated energy company forecasted its capital and exploration expenditures of C$1.9 to C$2.1 billion, with a balanced investment toward its upstream and downstream operations.
Suncor Energy has forecasted a disciplined capital investment program to strike a balance between investments to sustain its existing business and investments in high-value economic opportunities. The major investments of Suncor Energy include the replacement of the Upgrader 1 coke drums at the Base Plant, the development of projects like Mildred Lake and West White Rose, and the improvement of the Petro-Canada retail network.