Equinor Merges UK Offshore Wind Projects for Cost Efficiency

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) and its partners have announced plans to merge the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farm extension projects in the UK under a unified joint ownership structure. The Norwegian energy giant stated that this move is aimed at unlocking synergies, mitigating risks, and optimizing generation and transmission capabilities.
The projects, located off Norfolk’s coast, are extensions of the existing Sheringham Shoal (317 MW) and Dudgeon (402 MW) wind farms, which collectively supply electricity to about 710,000 homes in the UK. Combined, the extensions will add 719 MW of offshore wind capacity, potentially doubling the homes powered to nearly 1.5 million.
Development consent for both projects was granted in April 2024, allowing for either single or joint development. Equinor highlighted that merging the projects under a unified ownership structure will enable cost-effective development while minimizing environmental and local impacts in Norfolk. The projects are also set to deliver significant economic benefits, with estimates that they could contribute more than GBP 370 million in direct gross value to the East Anglia region and the broader UK economy.
The Dudgeon extension project is currently owned by Equinor (35%), Masdar (35%), and China Resources Power (30%), while Equinor fully owns the Sheringham Shoal extension. Equitix Offshore 3 Limited and Macquarie Asset Management hold options to acquire a 60% stake in the Sheringham Shoal extension at the final investment decision (FID). Equinor and its partners are actively advancing the project toward FID, aiming to achieve economic efficiencies through shared infrastructure and large-scale operations.
Equinor is leveraging its expertise in oil and gas unitization to drive a more competitive and efficient approach to renewable energy development. According to Halfdan Brustad, Equinor’s vice president of UK Renewables, combining the two projects into a single integrated development unlocks additional value through economies of scale, shared infrastructure and minimized local disruption. This strategy not only enhances economic efficiency and maximizes local benefits but also prioritizes environmental considerations.
The updated ownership structure further supports a cost-effective joint development, reducing environmental and local impact in Norfolk while aligning with the UK’s ambition to achieve clean power by 2030.
The integration of the projects into a single legal entity is subject to regulatory approvals, marking a significant step in Equinor’s commitment to advancing its renewable energy portfolio and supporting the UK’s clean energy ambitions.
