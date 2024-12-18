Conagra Brands, Inc. ( CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Dec. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which suggests a decline of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 68 cents per share. This indicates a decline of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CAG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Factors to Consider Before CAG's Q2 Results
Conagra Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What You Should Understand
Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Dec. 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which suggests a decline of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 68 cents per share. This indicates a decline of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CAG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.
Factors to Consider Before CAG's Q2 Results
Conagra's Foodservice division is facing pressure due to sluggish consumption trends. This reflects broader industry challenges, driven by the ongoing decline in restaurant traffic. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, our model suggests an 8.5% decline in Foodservice unit organic sales. Further, we anticipate overall volume declines of 0.7%, with organic sales dropping by 1.8% in the to-be-reported quarter.
Apart from this, Conagra has been grappling with persistent cost inflation, impacting its profitability. The decline can be attributed to higher costs in goods sold (COGS), thanks to increases in protein and sweeteners. The persistence of this trend is likely to remain a threat to the company’s performance.
Earnings Whispers for CAG
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Conagra this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Conagra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -4.01%.
Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at 46 cents, which implies a 7% increase year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $348.1 million, which indicates growth of 12.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SMPL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.
Grocery Outlet Holding (GO - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decrease in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 17 cents, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.
Grocery Outlet's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, which suggests an increase of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter. GO has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.49, which implies a 1.3% decrease year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, which indicates a decline of 2.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average.