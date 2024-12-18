ABT Stock Up on First Successful LBBAP Procedures With AVEIR Pacemaker

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) has completed the world's first-in-human leadless left bundle branch area pacing (LBBAP) procedures. The landmark procedures were part of the prospective Leadless CSP (Conduction System Pacing) feasibility study, which evaluated the acute safety and performance of the company’s investigational AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system.
The latest development is expected to strengthen Abbott’s Cardiac Rhythm Management business, part of the Medical Devices segment.
ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
After the announcement yesterday, Abbott shares edged up 0.6%, finishing at $113.29. The AVEIR leadless pacemaker remains one of the key drivers of the Rhythm Management business. By continuously innovating its approach to pacing, Abbott is helping transform care for millions of people living with slow or irregular heart rhythms. We anticipate the market sentiment toward ABT stock to remain positive surrounding this development.
Abbott has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion. Its earnings yield of 4.1% surpasses the industry average of 1.5%. The company delivered an average earnings beat of 1.64% in the trailing four quarters.
More on Abbott’s New Achievement
CSP is an evolving technique in which a traditional pacemaker wire is implanted deep into the wall separating the left and right chambers of the heart. This approach activates the left bundle branch area, enabling physiological pacing, which mimics the heart's natural electrical current. As a result, physicians believe this pacing approach could improve the physiological response from the heart compared with other pacing options. The integration of CSP procedures with leadless pacemaker technology has the potential to deliver unique benefits over traditional pacemakers. Leadless pacing systems eliminate the need for cardiac leads and a pulse generator under the skin and avoid long-term risks of lead and pocket-related complications.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Abbott's AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for use in LBBAP, helping expedite the review of innovative technologies that can improve the lives of people with life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Through these procedures, a leadless pacemaker has been implanted into the left bundle branch area for the first time, offering great potential for another transformative moment in cardiac care.
Industry Prospects Favoring ABT
Per a
Research Report, the global leadless pacemaker market was valued at $625.5 million in 2023 and is set to grow at a compound annual rate of 15.5% through 2030. An increasing geriatric population who are most susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, growing incidence of bradyarrhythmia, product approvals in developed countries, lucrative product pipeline for leadless pacemakers and its benefits over the traditional pacemakers are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. More Updates From Abbott
Last month, Abbott announced the first patient procedures with its investigational transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) balloon-expandable system for treating symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. Once the system completes clinical development and is approved by regulatory authorities, it will expand the company’s structural heart portfolio with another TAVI management option alongside the Navitor TAVI system to better meet patients’ needs.
ABT Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, Abbott shares have risen 8.9%, surpassing the
industry’s 7.9% growth. ABT’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Penumbra shares have dropped 0.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 13.9%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 100% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
Image: Bigstock
ABT Stock Up on First Successful LBBAP Procedures With AVEIR Pacemaker
Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (ABT - Free Report) has completed the world's first-in-human leadless left bundle branch area pacing (LBBAP) procedures. The landmark procedures were part of the prospective Leadless CSP (Conduction System Pacing) feasibility study, which evaluated the acute safety and performance of the company’s investigational AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system.
The latest development is expected to strengthen Abbott’s Cardiac Rhythm Management business, part of the Medical Devices segment.
ABT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
After the announcement yesterday, Abbott shares edged up 0.6%, finishing at $113.29. The AVEIR leadless pacemaker remains one of the key drivers of the Rhythm Management business. By continuously innovating its approach to pacing, Abbott is helping transform care for millions of people living with slow or irregular heart rhythms. We anticipate the market sentiment toward ABT stock to remain positive surrounding this development.
Abbott has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion. Its earnings yield of 4.1% surpasses the industry average of 1.5%. The company delivered an average earnings beat of 1.64% in the trailing four quarters.
More on Abbott’s New Achievement
CSP is an evolving technique in which a traditional pacemaker wire is implanted deep into the wall separating the left and right chambers of the heart. This approach activates the left bundle branch area, enabling physiological pacing, which mimics the heart's natural electrical current. As a result, physicians believe this pacing approach could improve the physiological response from the heart compared with other pacing options. The integration of CSP procedures with leadless pacemaker technology has the potential to deliver unique benefits over traditional pacemakers. Leadless pacing systems eliminate the need for cardiac leads and a pulse generator under the skin and avoid long-term risks of lead and pocket-related complications.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Abbott's AVEIR CSP leadless pacemaker system was granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for use in LBBAP, helping expedite the review of innovative technologies that can improve the lives of people with life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Through these procedures, a leadless pacemaker has been implanted into the left bundle branch area for the first time, offering great potential for another transformative moment in cardiac care.
Industry Prospects Favoring ABT
Per a Research Report, the global leadless pacemaker market was valued at $625.5 million in 2023 and is set to grow at a compound annual rate of 15.5% through 2030. An increasing geriatric population who are most susceptible to cardiovascular diseases, growing incidence of bradyarrhythmia, product approvals in developed countries, lucrative product pipeline for leadless pacemakers and its benefits over the traditional pacemakers are some of the key factors fueling the market growth.
More Updates From Abbott
Last month, Abbott announced the first patient procedures with its investigational transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) balloon-expandable system for treating symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. Once the system completes clinical development and is approved by regulatory authorities, it will expand the company’s structural heart portfolio with another TAVI management option alongside the Navitor TAVI system to better meet patients’ needs.
ABT Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, Abbott shares have risen 8.9%, surpassing the industry’s 7.9% growth.
ABT’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Abbott currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Penumbra shares have dropped 0.1% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 13.9%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 100% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.