Morgan Stanley Collaborates With Wise to Enhance Payment Capabilities
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) has partnered with Wise, a global technology company known for building the best money transfer and management system. This alliance enables MS to boost its foreign exchange settlement capabilities for the company’s corporate clients.
Details of MS’ Collaboration With Wise
Through this collaboration, Morgan Stanley will be able to provide fast-paced cross-border settlements through Wise Platform, a global payment structure for banks.
This collaboration makes Morgan Stanley the first investment bank to offer its corporate payment capabilities through Wise Platform. This partnership enjoins Wise’s cutting-edge payment capabilities with MS’ single-firm, integrated, cross-divisional approach to offer the best solutions for its client base.
Morgan Stanley can emphasize servicing its sophisticated clients while reducing the execution timelines by leveraging Wise’s technology and local connectivity. The offering will complement the company’s existing product suite that includes transactional foreign exchange services, aimed at corporate and institutional clients.
Samer Oweida, global head of Foreign Exchange and Emerging Markets at Morgan Stanley, stated, “Our relationship with Wise enables us to adapt to the evolving needs of our clients and deliver one of the fastest, operationally robust and cost-effective payment capabilities in the banking industry.”
Morgan Stanley’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Over the past six months, MS’ shares have gained 30.9% compared with the industry’s 22.1% growth.
Currently, Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Collaborations Pursued by Other Finance Firms
Last month, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) joined forces with Tabono Capital, a boutique multi-family office, to redefine investment solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients.
This partnership promises to blend Singapore-based Tabono’s strong client relationships across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East with Invesco’s institutional-grade investment expertise and global reach.
Likewise, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) was chosen by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service as a financial agent for the Direct Express prepaid debit card program. The five-year agreement is set to begin on Jan. 3, 2025.
BNY Mellon will enhance digital payments, including contactless capabilities, money transfers, bill payments, emergency access to funds and more through its emphasis on client experience and comprehensive suite of services tailored to the program’s customer needs.