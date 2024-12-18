Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 18, 2024

  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) plunged 10.2% on concerns about the company's potential earnings exposure from its Humana Honor plans that serve veterans.
  • Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM - Free Report) lost 9.6%% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $2.2 billion, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) fell 1.3% on the energy sector continuing to retreat.
  • Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) slipped 3.8% on communication services becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

