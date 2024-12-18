The Children's Place, Inc. ( PLCE Quick Quote PLCE - Free Report) has announced preliminary net sales results for the first six weeks of the fourth quarter, covering the period from Nov. 3 to Dec. 14, 2024. The omni-channel children's retailer reported a positive net sales growth compared with the previous year. Despite some challenges in PLCE’s brick-and-mortar and e-commerce segments, the company saw promising growth in its wholesale business. PLCE’s Sales Insights
The Children's Place Reports Q4 Sales Update Through December
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) has announced preliminary net sales results for the first six weeks of the fourth quarter, covering the period from Nov. 3 to Dec. 14, 2024. The omni-channel children's retailer reported a positive net sales growth compared with the previous year. Despite some challenges in PLCE’s brick-and-mortar and e-commerce segments, the company saw promising growth in its wholesale business.
PLCE’s Sales Insights
The Children's Place reported a 3.4% year-over-year increase in net sales for the first six weeks of the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year (Oct. 29 to Dec. 9, 2023). This growth marks a positive shift from the year-to-date trend observed in the third quarter and indicates the fourth quarter sales may surpass the previous quarter in overall performance. We note that net sales were down 18.8% year over year in the third quarter.
During the reported six-week period, the company saw a decline in brick-and-mortar revenues, due to a lower store count and a lower-than-anticipated decrease in e-commerce revenues as it continued to streamline unprofitable promotional strategies. These declines, however, were offset by an increase in wholesale revenues.
Comparable retail sales decreased 8.9% during the six weeks. This decline was primarily caused by lower e-commerce revenues, as the company purposefully focused on profitability over volume, sacrificing unprofitable sales.
PLCE Stock Past Month Performance
PLCE’s New Partnerships and Store Strategies
The Children’s Place has taken significant steps to expand its customer base, including a new partnership with SHEIN. This collaboration aims to reach a broader audience by making shopping more seamless, accessible and engaging. Furthermore, PLCE is refocusing its efforts on optimizing the company’s store portfolio, which plays a critical role in the omnichannel strategy.
The company closed five stores during the three months ended Nov. 2, 2024, leaving it with 510 stores. Early in the fourth quarter, the company opened its first new store in more than two years, a Gymboree location at Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, NJ. These initial steps mark the beginning of a planned investment in real estate and efforts to strengthen landlord relationships. The company acknowledges that it still faces significant challenges in a highly promotional fourth quarter and beyond as PLCE continues to focus on rationalizing profitability.
Snapshot of PLCE’s Financial Health
The Children's Place ended the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 million. The company also had $48.3 million in borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility and an additional $40 million under the Commitment Letter provided by Mithaq. PLCE had $362.4 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. It has not yet utilized the Mithaq credit facility. At the same time, inventory totaled $491.6 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, an increase from $462.4 million in the same period last year.
PLCE stock has fallen 26.2% in the past month against the industry and the S&P 500's growth of 13.3% and 2.6%, respectively.
