Westlake Royal Building Products Launches Dryroll Ridge Vent

Westlake Corporation’s ( WLK Quick Quote WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products has launched Dryroll, a universal ridge vent and weather block. Dryroll is designed to optimize roof protection and attic ventilation. It works by helping to exhaust heat and moisture from the roof.
With rollable installation, Dryroll is unrolled and sealed to field tiles. The product blends smoothly with the roof and reduces unappealing field vents and roof penetrations. Its aluminum sides may be stretched to conform seamlessly to the roof. The butyl strips seal the ridge and hip areas, preventing wind-driven rain and snow from entering the roof. It offers superior airflow and attic ventilation, with 15.6 square inches of ventilation per linear foot. The characteristics will help Dryroll outperform many other ridge vent options.
The product is easy to handle and transport. This meets the design specification set forth in IAPMO ER-2015. The ridge vent is available in two lightweight roll options of 11.6” wide 3.7-pound and 14.4” 4.6-pound rolls.
The product is specifically designed to be used with Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile. Dryroll is a key component of the Westlake Royal Cool Roof System and when used together, allows the roof to breathe so it stays cool in summer and dry in winter. The Westlake Royal Cool Roof System leverages five components to enhance ventilation and energy efficiency, enabling the home to achieve up to 22% in energy savings annually.
WLK, on its third-quarter call, noted that there is still a disparity in the rate of recovery from the recent decline in global manufacturing and industrial activity. However, the macroeconomic recovery might pick up speed as a result of the recent fiscal and monetary support. WLK will continue to concentrate on developing and launching cutting-edge new products to satisfy consumer demands, boost plant profitability and generate long-term value for its shareholders.
Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. ( CF Quick Quote CF - Free Report) , Coeur Mining, Inc. ( CDE Quick Quote CDE - Free Report) and Methanex Corporation ( MEOH Quick Quote MEOH - Free Report) . While CF and CDE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.35 per share. CF’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in the remaining two, with the earnings surprise being 10.3%, on average. The stock has gained 19.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s current-year earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating a rise of 165.2% from year-ago levels. CDE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH's current-year earnings is pegged at $3.21 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 42.67%. MEOH beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 101%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Westlake Royal Building Products Launches Dryroll Ridge Vent
Westlake Corporation’s (WLK - Free Report) unit, Westlake Royal Building Products has launched Dryroll, a universal ridge vent and weather block. Dryroll is designed to optimize roof protection and attic ventilation. It works by helping to exhaust heat and moisture from the roof.
With rollable installation, Dryroll is unrolled and sealed to field tiles. The product blends smoothly with the roof and reduces unappealing field vents and roof penetrations. Its aluminum sides may be stretched to conform seamlessly to the roof. The butyl strips seal the ridge and hip areas, preventing wind-driven rain and snow from entering the roof. It offers superior airflow and attic ventilation, with 15.6 square inches of ventilation per linear foot. The characteristics will help Dryroll outperform many other ridge vent options.
The product is easy to handle and transport. This meets the design specification set forth in IAPMO ER-2015. The ridge vent is available in two lightweight roll options of 11.6” wide 3.7-pound and 14.4” 4.6-pound rolls.
The product is specifically designed to be used with Newpoint Concrete Roof Tile. Dryroll is a key component of the Westlake Royal Cool Roof System and when used together, allows the roof to breathe so it stays cool in summer and dry in winter. The Westlake Royal Cool Roof System leverages five components to enhance ventilation and energy efficiency, enabling the home to achieve up to 22% in energy savings annually.
WLK, on its third-quarter call, noted that there is still a disparity in the rate of recovery from the recent decline in global manufacturing and industrial activity. However, the macroeconomic recovery might pick up speed as a result of the recent fiscal and monetary support. WLK will continue to concentrate on developing and launching cutting-edge new products to satisfy consumer demands, boost plant profitability and generate long-term value for its shareholders.
Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus
Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote
WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) , Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE - Free Report) and Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) . While CF and CDE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.35 per share. CF’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing in the remaining two, with the earnings surprise being 10.3%, on average. The stock has gained 19.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s current-year earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating a rise of 165.2% from year-ago levels. CDE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH's current-year earnings is pegged at $3.21 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 42.67%. MEOH beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the earnings surprise being 101%, on average.