General Mills (GIS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

General Mills (GIS - Free Report) reported $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +14.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how General Mills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America Foodservice: $630 million versus $599.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Net Sales- International: $690.60 million versus $713.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Pet: $595.80 million versus $566.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Net Sales- North America Retail: $3.32 billion compared to the $3.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
  • Operating Profit- North America Retail: $862.30 million compared to the $833.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Profit- International: $23.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.31 million.
  • Operating Profit- North America Pet: $139.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $110.71 million.
  • Operating Profit- North America Foodservice: $118.50 million versus $97.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of General Mills have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

