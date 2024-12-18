Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ABM Industries (ABM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +4.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $276.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $260.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Revenues- Education: $230 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $387.70 million versus $368.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Revenues- Technical Solutions: $257.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $72 million compared to the $56.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $18.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.10 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $40.40 million compared to the $28.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $28 million versus $13.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Education: $13.10 million compared to the $8 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for ABM Industries here>>>

Shares of ABM Industries have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise