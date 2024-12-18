EV Startups on a Rough Road: Lion Electric Becomes the Latest Casualty

Between 2020 and 2021, a wave of EV startups went public through Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), attracting investors with bold promises of rapid production timelines and revolutionary technology. However, the harsh realities of high costs, operational challenges, and fierce competition have proven too much for many.
Lion Electric ( LEV Quick Quote LEV - Free Report) , a Quebec-based manufacturer of battery-electric trucks and buses, has become the latest casualty, underscoring the struggles plaguing the sector. Lion Electric’s Downward Spiral
Yesterday, LEV announced its plans to file for bankruptcy protection. The company will seek creditor protection under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, equivalent to the U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
The warning signs for Lion Electric began to emerge earlier this year. In an attempt to address its liquidity crisis, the company sought short-term financial relief by extending repayment deadlines and negotiating amended credit terms. Despite these efforts, LEV failed to secure the necessary funding to meet its obligations.
Lion Electric’s financial struggles became more pronounced as it burned through cash faster than anticipated. The pending sale of its innovation center in Mirabel, Quebec, for C$50 million ($35.3 million) was insufficient to address immediate liquidity needs. Additionally, drastic cost-cutting measures, including several rounds of layoffs totaling over 600 employees, failed to stabilize the business. Production at its Joliet, IL, bus manufacturing plant was halted, leaving only 300 employees focused on bus manufacturing, sales and delivery.
The company now faces an uncertain future, with its survival hinging on finding financial backing or a strategic buyer. Lion Electric, which went public in 2021 via a SPAC merger, is now paying the price for what critics call an overly ambitious and unfocused strategy.
The SPAC boom during 2020 and 2021 ushered in a flood of capital for EV startups. At the time, market optimism surrounding e-mobility was high, fueled by government incentives, growing environmental consciousness and projections of exponential adoption. Apparently, EV startups underestimated the complexities of scaling production and achieving profitability.
Lion Electric is just one of the EV startups that rode the wave of optimism and crashed into financial distress. Rising operating costs, driven by inflation and higher interest rates, have squeezed profit margins across the EV industry. While global EV sales have grown in 2024, the pace of adoption has been slower than anticipated. High vehicle prices, limited charging infrastructure and consumer concerns about range and reliability continue to deter many potential buyers.
Additionally, intensified competition from traditional automakers like Tesla and General Motors has created a steep uphill battle for newer entrants. Price wars among automakers have further exacerbated the pressure on startups. For many, survival has become a question of whether they can carve out niche markets or form strategic partnerships to stay relevant.
The challenging environment has taken its toll on several prominent EV startups this year. Fisker, known for its Ocean SUV, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2024 after struggling with poor demand, lack of operational efficiency and significant cash burn. Similarly, British EV maker Arrival went bankrupt in May 2024, never having delivered a single vehicle. Arrival’s assets were sold to another struggling startup,
Canoo ( GOEV Quick Quote GOEV - Free Report) .
More recently, Northvolt AB, a key supplier of EV batteries to major automakers like BMW and Audi, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month amid an acute liquidity crisis. Northvolt is now pursuing a going-concern recapitalization or a sale of its assets as it battles to stay operational. Via Motors Inc., a U.S.-based electric vehicle manufacturer, also hit a financial wall. Early this month, its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after ceasing all EV manufacturing operations.
Even companies that remain operational, such as Nikola, Canoo, and
Faraday Future ( FFIE Quick Quote FFIE - Free Report) , are battling significant financial and operational challenges. Nikola’s recent SEC filings revealed that the company lacks sufficient funds to survive beyond the next business quarter. Canoo and Faraday Future face similar existential threats, grappling with missed production targets and dwindling cash reserves. Wrapping Up
The struggles of Lion Electric and other EV startups serve as a cautionary tale. While the promise of cleaner, more sustainable transportation remains compelling, the journey to get there is fraught with challenges. For startups, the road ahead demands not just vision but also resilience, operational efficiency and sound financial management. In this competitive EV landscape, survival is no longer guaranteed, and the winners will be those who adapt, innovate and deliver on their promises.
Image: Bigstock
