F5 Boosts AI Portfolio With MinIO Partnership: How to Play the Stock

F5 ( FFIV Quick Quote FFIV - Free Report) shares have rallied 45.7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 34.9%. This outperformance is a testament to F5’s robust portfolio and innovation strategy, well supported by its strong operating model and resilient business. F5’s performance is also aided by the growing adoption of consistent application security across multi-cloud environments. Moreover, the company is constantly improving its platforms by adding more automation and orchestration to facilitate faster application provisioning. Recently, FFIV has taken a step forward to enrich its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio by collaborating with MinIO, the leader in high-performance, Kubernetes-native object storage. Through this partnership, F5's high-performance traffic management and security technologies are combined with MinIO's state-of-the-art and scalable storage solutions to improve AI workloads, particularly at exascale levels. MinIO and F5 will work together to provide seamless hybrid and multi-cloud networking, strong security and optimized data flow to address the particular difficulties of large-scale AI deployments. Innovative AI Portfolio Aids FFIV’s Prospects
F5 has been consistently expanding its AI portfolio. Recently, in November 2024, FFIV opened up its AI Gateway. A containerized solution called F5's AI Gateway was created to facilitate enterprise AI deployment by streamlining and securing connections between apps, APIs and large language models.
The AI Gateway solution from FFIV guarantees compliance, lowers expenses and combats threats. Additionally, the solution integrates with F5's BIG-IP and NGINX platforms, allowing deployment across any data center or cloud. In October 2024, F5 announced the release of BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, a cutting-edge solution for the delivery and security of AI applications that gives large enterprises and service providers a centralized control point to expedite, secure and streamline data traffic, entering and leaving massive AI infrastructures.
The solution takes advantage of high-performance
NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) BlueField-3 DPUs to improve data center traffic efficiency, which is essential for large-scale AI implementations. The integration of networking, traffic management and security will enable customers to optimize AI application performance and data center resource utilization.
In October 2024, F5 announced a partnership with OVHcloud US, a major European cloud provider and global cloud player. Due to this cooperative effort, F5 Distributed Cloud Services, which offer infrastructure-agnostic solutions that simplify networking across data centers, clouds and the edge while facilitating uniform app security policy and enforcement, will now be available to OVHcloud customers.
In September 2024, F5 and NetApp announced an expanded partnership to use their suite of data management solutions and secure multi-cloud networking to expedite and streamline enterprise AI capabilities. Through this partnership, large language models can be used more easily in hybrid cloud environments by utilizing F5 Distributed Cloud Services. Businesses can deploy Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions effectively and securely by combining NetApp's data management with F5's secure multi-cloud networking, improving the functionality, security and performance of their AI systems. F5 announced the general release of F5 NGINX One, a specialized package that combines web and application server capabilities, API gateway functionalities, advanced load balancing and security features. F5 NGINX instances and NGINX Open Source can now be easily managed and secured by customers using a single cloud management interface. Compared to a traditional siloed approach, end-to-end visibility expedites apps to market and more effectively enables advanced features like AI. Near-Term Risks Persist for F5
Although F5 specializes in application security, load balancing and delivery, Cisco is a more comprehensive player in network infrastructure, security and cloud solutions. They overlap in areas like cloud services, network security and load balancing. Cisco has access to enormous engineering and marketing resources. Additionally,
Cloudflare ( NET Quick Quote NET - Free Report) , Fortinet ( FTNT Quick Quote FTNT - Free Report) and Microsoft's Azure Application Gateway are competitors of FFIV. Cloudflare's DDoS mitigation services and Web Application Firewall solution directly compete with F5's BIG-IP and NGINX products. Similar to F5, Azure Application Gateway provides WAF capabilities, while FortiGate from Fortinet provides traffic management and load balancing features similar to F5's BIG-IP. Alongside competitive pressure, F5’s near-term prospects also face challenges from softening IT spending. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions have impacted consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This does not bode well for F5’s prospects in the near term. These factors have pressured FFIV's revenues, leading the company to set modest fiscal 2025 sales growth expectations of only 4-5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.6%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $14.20, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.2%. Conclusion: What Should Investors Do?
Despite numerous challenges, including competitive pressure and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, F5 is successfully navigating the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with cutting-edge AI products.
The company’s innovative and expanding portfolio bodes well for long-term growth prospects. However, a stretched valuation, as indicated by the Zacks Value Style Score of C, warrants caution. FFIV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that existing investors should keep holding the stock while new buyers should wait for a better entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
F5 Boosts AI Portfolio With MinIO Partnership: How to Play the Stock
F5 (FFIV - Free Report) shares have rallied 45.7% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 34.9%.
This outperformance is a testament to F5’s robust portfolio and innovation strategy, well supported by its strong operating model and resilient business. F5’s performance is also aided by the growing adoption of consistent application security across multi-cloud environments. Moreover, the company is constantly improving its platforms by adding more automation and orchestration to facilitate faster application provisioning.
Recently, FFIV has taken a step forward to enrich its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio by collaborating with MinIO, the leader in high-performance, Kubernetes-native object storage.
Through this partnership, F5's high-performance traffic management and security technologies are combined with MinIO's state-of-the-art and scalable storage solutions to improve AI workloads, particularly at exascale levels. MinIO and F5 will work together to provide seamless hybrid and multi-cloud networking, strong security and optimized data flow to address the particular difficulties of large-scale AI deployments.
Innovative AI Portfolio Aids FFIV’s Prospects
F5 has been consistently expanding its AI portfolio. Recently, in November 2024, FFIV opened up its AI Gateway. A containerized solution called F5's AI Gateway was created to facilitate enterprise AI deployment by streamlining and securing connections between apps, APIs and large language models.
The AI Gateway solution from FFIV guarantees compliance, lowers expenses and combats threats. Additionally, the solution integrates with F5's BIG-IP and NGINX platforms, allowing deployment across any data center or cloud.
In October 2024, F5 announced the release of BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, a cutting-edge solution for the delivery and security of AI applications that gives large enterprises and service providers a centralized control point to expedite, secure and streamline data traffic, entering and leaving massive AI infrastructures.
F5, Inc. Price and Consensus
F5, Inc. price-consensus-chart | F5, Inc. Quote
The solution takes advantage of high-performance NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) BlueField-3 DPUs to improve data center traffic efficiency, which is essential for large-scale AI implementations. The integration of networking, traffic management and security will enable customers to optimize AI application performance and data center resource utilization.
In October 2024, F5 announced a partnership with OVHcloud US, a major European cloud provider and global cloud player. Due to this cooperative effort, F5 Distributed Cloud Services, which offer infrastructure-agnostic solutions that simplify networking across data centers, clouds and the edge while facilitating uniform app security policy and enforcement, will now be available to OVHcloud customers.
In September 2024, F5 and NetApp announced an expanded partnership to use their suite of data management solutions and secure multi-cloud networking to expedite and streamline enterprise AI capabilities. Through this partnership, large language models can be used more easily in hybrid cloud environments by utilizing F5 Distributed Cloud Services. Businesses can deploy Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) solutions effectively and securely by combining NetApp's data management with F5's secure multi-cloud networking, improving the functionality, security and performance of their AI systems.
F5 announced the general release of F5 NGINX One, a specialized package that combines web and application server capabilities, API gateway functionalities, advanced load balancing and security features. F5 NGINX instances and NGINX Open Source can now be easily managed and secured by customers using a single cloud management interface. Compared to a traditional siloed approach, end-to-end visibility expedites apps to market and more effectively enables advanced features like AI.
Near-Term Risks Persist for F5
Although F5 specializes in application security, load balancing and delivery, Cisco is a more comprehensive player in network infrastructure, security and cloud solutions. They overlap in areas like cloud services, network security and load balancing. Cisco has access to enormous engineering and marketing resources. Additionally, Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) , Fortinet (FTNT - Free Report) and Microsoft's Azure Application Gateway are competitors of FFIV.
Cloudflare's DDoS mitigation services and Web Application Firewall solution directly compete with F5's BIG-IP and NGINX products. Similar to F5, Azure Application Gateway provides WAF capabilities, while FortiGate from Fortinet provides traffic management and load balancing features similar to F5's BIG-IP.
Alongside competitive pressure, F5’s near-term prospects also face challenges from softening IT spending. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions have impacted consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This does not bode well for F5’s prospects in the near term.
These factors have pressured FFIV's revenues, leading the company to set modest fiscal 2025 sales growth expectations of only 4-5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.6%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $14.20, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.2%.
Conclusion: What Should Investors Do?
Despite numerous challenges, including competitive pressure and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, F5 is successfully navigating the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with cutting-edge AI products.
The company’s innovative and expanding portfolio bodes well for long-term growth prospects. However, a stretched valuation, as indicated by the Zacks Value Style Score of C, warrants caution.
FFIV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that existing investors should keep holding the stock while new buyers should wait for a better entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.