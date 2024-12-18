Back to top

CTO Realty Expands With Granada Plaza Acquisition in Tampa Metro Area

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of Granada Plaza in Dunedin, FL, for $16.8 million. The purchase of this 74,000-square-foot shopping center aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its presence in the Tampa metro area.

Strategically located on seven acres, this shopping center is poised to benefit from its location in a densely populated and growing retail market in the Tampa metro area. The property enjoys a 95% occupancy rate and is anchored by a high-performing Publix. This ensures a stable rental income stream.

Per John P. Albright, the president and chief executive officer of CTO Realty Growth, Inc., "With this acquisition, approximately 22% of our annual base rent is provided by grocery anchored shopping centers and Florida, at approximately 20% of annual base rent, is our second largest state. Further, Publix now becomes our sixth largest tenant.”

CTO Realty Growth, which manages and owns premium open-air shopping centers situated in the rapidly growing Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States, has completed $330.7 million of investments at a weighted average yield of 9.3% so far in the year. This comprised $226.7 million of retail properties and $104.0 million of structured investments.

CTO Realty Growth is experiencing healthy leasing activity and signed 54 leases totaling 384,513 square feet during the first three quarters of 2024. On a comparable basis, CTO executed 42 leases covering a total of 300,225 square feet, with an average cash base rent of $23.48 per square foot, up from the previous average of $18.63 per square foot, reflecting a 26% increase in comparable growth.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth have risen 5.6% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 9%. CTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.


