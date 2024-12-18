Jabil Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Jabil, Inc. ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the bottom and top lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company reported a top-line contraction year over year, owing to weakness in some verticals. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Healthy traction in the data center infrastructure, cloud and digital commerce end markets is a tailwind. Net Income
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $100 million or 88 cents per share compared with $194 million or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline is primarily attributed to top-line contraction year over year.
Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $228 million or $2 per share compared with $343 million or $2.60 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. Revenues
Net sales during the quarter decreased to $6.99 billion from $8.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $6.6 billion. Demand softness in several end markets impeded the top line.
In the first quarter, the Regulated Industries segment contributed 42% in revenues. Revenue declined 7% year over year in this segment owing to weakness in the Auto & Transportation vertical. Net sales from the Intelligent Infrastructure segment contributed 36% of total revenues, up 5% year over year. Healthy demand in the Capital Equipment, Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure vertical supported the net sales. About 22% of the total revenues came from Connected Living & Digital Commerce segment. Net sales improved 46% year over year from this segment, owing to healthy momentum in Digital Commerce vertical. Other Details
Gross profit was $606 million compared with $775 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated $347 million, down from $499 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared with 6% in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In first-quarter fiscal 2025, Jabil generated $312 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $448 million in the previous year quarter. As of Nov. 30, 2024, the company had $2.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $2.88 billion of notes payable and long-term debt.
Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be in the range of $6.1-$6.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is projected in the $286-$346 million range. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share within the band of $1.60-$2.00.
For fiscal 2025, revenues are projected at $27.3 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated at $1.2 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected at $8.75. JBL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally. InterDigital ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Plexus Corp. ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is a leading electronic contract manufacturing services provider to original equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both the bottom and top lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the company reported a top-line contraction year over year, owing to weakness in some verticals.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Healthy traction in the data center infrastructure, cloud and digital commerce end markets is a tailwind.
Net Income
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $100 million or 88 cents per share compared with $194 million or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline is primarily attributed to top-line contraction year over year.
Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $228 million or $2 per share compared with $343 million or $2.60 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87.
Jabil, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Revenues
Net sales during the quarter decreased to $6.99 billion from $8.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. However, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $6.6 billion. Demand softness in several end markets impeded the top line.
In the first quarter, the Regulated Industries segment contributed 42% in revenues. Revenue declined 7% year over year in this segment owing to weakness in the Auto & Transportation vertical.
Net sales from the Intelligent Infrastructure segment contributed 36% of total revenues, up 5% year over year. Healthy demand in the Capital Equipment, Cloud and Data Center Infrastructure vertical supported the net sales.
About 22% of the total revenues came from Connected Living & Digital Commerce segment. Net sales improved 46% year over year from this segment, owing to healthy momentum in Digital Commerce vertical.
Other Details
Gross profit was $606 million compared with $775 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated $347 million, down from $499 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5% compared with 6% in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In first-quarter fiscal 2025, Jabil generated $312 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $448 million in the previous year quarter. As of Nov. 30, 2024, the company had $2.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $2.88 billion of notes payable and long-term debt.
Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be in the range of $6.1-$6.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is projected in the $286-$346 million range. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share within the band of $1.60-$2.00.
For fiscal 2025, revenues are projected at $27.3 billion. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated at $1.2 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected at $8.75.
JBL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications, and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.
InterDigital (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%.
It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Plexus Corp. (PLXS - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It is a leading electronic contract manufacturing services provider to original equipment manufacturers in a wide range of industries. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.