4 Agriculture Stocks to Harvest Gains Before the Year Ends

Declining agriculture commodity prices, and elevated input and labor costs created a difficult backdrop for agriculture stocks in 2024. However, demand from growing consumer awareness for healthier, natural food products provided support to the sector. The sector’s focus on innovation from production to processing, developing high-quality ingredients while reducing the use of chemicals and pesticides and wastage, is bearing fruit.
The adoption of alternative agricultural technologies like hydroponics and vertical farming have gained traction as efficient and sustainable agriculture practices. Investments in acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions and technology are expected to enhance the performance of the agricultural companies. Players like
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. ( CALM ) , Mission Produce, Inc. ( AVO ) , Calavo Growers, Inc. ( CVGW ) and Cadiz Inc. ( CDZI ) are poised well to gain from the strong demand in their end markets and ongoing growth initiatives.
The USDA projects a net farm income of $140.7 billion for 2024, indicating a decline of 4.1% from that reported in 2023. Net cash farm income is expected to decrease 1.1% year over year to $158.8 billion in 2024. Total crop receipts will decline 9.2% due to lower receipts for corn and soybeans, as lower prices for both should negate gains from higher sales volumes.
Weak outlook for commodity prices, rising input costs, trade uncertainties and increasing operational expenses have weighed on most agricultural stocks' performances this year.
Agriculture Stocks’ Long-Term Story Remains Intact The agriculture industry has been gaining from the growing consumer demand for healthier food. Per the United Nations, the global population will rise to 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. This would lead to a 50% increase in global food demand, supporting the agriculture sector’s margin. Solid Demand for Food to Support Growth:
Several agricultural and food-based companies are expanding their product lines to offer new, nutritious ingredients to meet the growing demand for healthier food options.
Agriculturists are focused on using organic production techniques, and reducing the use of chemicals and pesticides. Focus on Innovation & Investments to Boost Demand: Farmers increasingly rely on advanced technology, smart farming solutions and mechanization to run their operations. Thus, agricultural equipment manufacturers are launching products with advanced technologies and features to keep up with customers' evolving demands. Precision agriculture technology is gaining popularity, enabling farmers to increase yield with reduced input costs and sustainability benefits. Advances in grain handling and expanded storage capacity are expected to boost the agriculture sector. Alternative agricultural technologies like hydroponics is gaining popularity for its ability to control nutrient delivery, environment and pests, resulting in faster crop production and higher yields. Vertical farming, which is the latest agricultural technology, wherein companies use shelves and artificial light to grow produce, minimizing land and water consumption, is also quite in demand. The players are pursuing actions like forming joint ventures and making acquisitions to bring premium ingredients that cater to the growing demand for healthy products. Despite the current industry-wide challenges, few agriculture stocks have countered the pressures and are expected to deliver improved performances in 2024. We have taken the help of the Zacks Stocks Screener to shortlist stocks that currently carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) or have upbeat earnings estimates for their ongoing years. These stocks have also yielded positive price performances in the past six months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Agriculture Stocks Poised to End 2024 on a Solid Note Calavo Growers: This Santa Paula, CA-based company has been gaining from its continued momentum in its flagship avocado business. The company’s operational flexibility and the launch of innovative guacamole products will drive growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVGW’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved up 14% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.31 suggests substantial growth from the loss per share of 1 cent incurred in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.87, indicating 42.6% year-over-year growth.
The CVGW stock has gained 10.9% in the past six months. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Cadiz: CDZI is poised for long-term growth, driven by several key developments. In 2024, the company's stake in the Northern Pipeline project secured long-term water purchase agreements for 85% of its capacity. It also secured a lease agreement for the largest hydrogen production facility in California at Cadiz Ranch, which is expected to drive its performance. Cadiz also recently purchased 180 miles of steel pipe from the Keystone XL Pipeline Project. This pipeline, along with its 220 miles of pipeline from El Paso Natural Gas acquired in 2021, is expected to expand the company's water delivery infrastructure. The Los Angeles, CA-based company currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDZI's 2024 earnings is pegged at a loss of 47 cents, which suggests an improvement from the loss of 56 cents incurred in the prior year. The consensus estimate for the company's 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 29.8%. The CDZI stock has gained 37.5% in the past six months. Mission Produce: Based in Oxnard, CA, the company is gaining from its ongoing strength in the Marketing and Distribution segment. AVO is poised to benefit from its flexible storage and delivery capabilities, allowing it to adapt and capitalize on changing customer demand. The Zacks Rank #3 company's shares have risen 32% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2024 earnings is pegged at 45 cents, indicating a surge of 136.8% from the year-ago period's reported figure. Cal-Maine Foods: Headquartered in Jackson, MS, CALM is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States. It has been gaining from high egg prices. Cal-Maine Foods' focus on meeting evolving consumer demand will further boost its growth. In line with that, the company is offering choices, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. CALM's recent investment in Meadowcreek Foods, LLC for hard-cooked eggs and Crepini Foods (a new venture offering egg products and prepared foods) will drive its margins. The Zacks Rank #3 company's shares have risen 85.1% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.54 per share, indicating growth of 50.2% from the year-ago period's reported figure.
4 Agriculture Stocks to Harvest Gains Before the Year Ends
The CVGW stock has gained 10.9% in the past six months. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
