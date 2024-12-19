We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paychex to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Expect
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) will release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 19, before the bell.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters. The average earnings surprise stands at 1.5%.
Paychex, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Paychex, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paychex, Inc. Quote
Expectations From PAYX in Q2
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating growth of 4.4% from the year-ago actual figure. Revenues from Management Solutions are expected to rise 2.7% year over year. Our estimate currently stands at $955.5 million. We expect an increased number of clients and product penetration.
Our estimate for PEO and insurance solution revenue is currently pegged at $319.4 million, which indicates an 8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. We expect an increase in the average number of worksite employees and a rise in PEO insurance revenues as factors for the growth.
We expect interest on funds held for clients to increase around 16.8% year over year to $36.8 million, driven by higher average interest rates and average investment balances.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $1.12 per share, which indicates 3.7% year-over-year growth. The continuing trend of demand and revenue growth is expected to have driven the increase.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for PAYX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PAYX has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Results of Key Sector Players
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.