Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (
KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) standing at $62.85, reflecting a -0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.
The the stock of world's largest beverage maker has risen by 1.29% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.72% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.72 billion, indicating a 1.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $46.21 billion, indicating changes of +5.95% and +1.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Coca-Cola is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.66 for its industry.
It's also important to note that KO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) standing at $62.85, reflecting a -0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.
The the stock of world's largest beverage maker has risen by 1.29% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.72% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.12%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.72 billion, indicating a 1.21% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $46.21 billion, indicating changes of +5.95% and +1.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Coca-Cola is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.66 for its industry.
It's also important to note that KO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.