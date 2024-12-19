DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

DaVita HealthCare (
DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) closed at $146.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had lost 5.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.21, showcasing a 18.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.25 billion, showing a 3.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.71 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion, indicating changes of +14.64% and +5.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, DaVita HealthCare possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DaVita HealthCare has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.19 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.66 for its industry.
It's also important to note that DVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
