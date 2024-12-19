Back to top

Lennar (LEN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, Lennar (LEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.95 billion, down 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.03, compared to $5.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.16, the EPS surprise was -3.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries - Average sales price - Total: $430 compared to the $424.86 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Deliveries - Homes: 22,206 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22,906.
  • Backlog - Homes: 11,633 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13,180.
  • Active Communities - Total: 1,447 compared to the 1,372 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New orders - Homes: 16,895 compared to the 19,139 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Financial Services: $304.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $288.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes: $9.50 billion compared to the $9.70 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land: $39.57 million versus $18.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.7% change.
  • Revenue- Multifamily: $88.92 million versus $109.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.9% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding- Other homebuilding: $8.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $9.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
  • Revenue- Lennar Other: $4.74 million compared to the $4.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.4% year over year.
Shares of Lennar have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

