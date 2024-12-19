See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
FRONTLINE PLC (FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.2% downward over the last 60 days.
DHT (DHT - Free Report) operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Cenovus Energy (CVE - Free Report) is a leading integrated energy firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.
