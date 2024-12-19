We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BASF Expands Production of Ammonium Chloride at Ludwigshafen Plant
BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) recently announced that it has increased ammonium chloride production at its Ludwigshafen facility by 50% while enhancing product quality. Following the plant's successful start-up, a more efficient manufacturing process is now being used to meet the increasing demand for high-quality ammonium chloride.
The start-up of the company's expanded production plant marks a significant milestone in the future supply of ammonium chloride to its customers.
BASF demonstrates its long-term commitment to remain a dependable and world-leading supplier of ammonium chloride by investing in an advanced and highly efficient ammonium chloride process integrated into Verbund manufacturing. The enhanced process enables even higher-quality ammonium chloride manufacturing to satisfy the industry's future requirements.
Ammonium chloride is a versatile salt that has numerous applications. It is used as a flavoring additive in food preparation as well as an acid regulator in high-quality animal feed. Industrial applications include manufacturing batteries, galvanized metals, cleaning agents and process chemicals for the chemical, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors. It is also used as a tanning agent in leather. BASF offers ammonium chloride in a variety of specifications to meet every application. Internal validations and certifications from testing companies and official authorities confirm compliance with food and feed safety standards.
Shares of BASFY have lost 16.6% over the past year compared with an 8.8% decline of its industry.
BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
