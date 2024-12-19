See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity I (PRIGX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price Global Value Equity I (PRIGX) - free report >>
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
T. Rowe Price Institutional Global Value Equity(PRIGX - Free Report) . PRIGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.7%.
Calvert Balanced Portfolio I(CBAIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. CBAIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. CBAIX, with annual returns of 10.17% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I(HLGEX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.6%. Five year annual return: 12.82%. HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.