5 Low-Beta High-Yielding Stocks to Buy Amid Fed-Induced Volatility

On Dec 18, U.S. stock markets routed after the Fed cut the Fed fund rate by another 25 basis points but indicated just two rate cuts of 25 basis points in 2025 instead of four suggested in September. In his post-FOMC meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “We can therefore be more cautious as we consider further adjustments to our policy rate.”
Wall Street’s volatility is likely to continue in the near future as we are approaching the end of 2024. At this juncture, it will be fruitful to invest in low-beta high-yielding stocks to shield your portfolio in 2025. Five such stocks with a top Zacks Rank are:
Tyson Foods Inc. ( TSN ) , Ingredion Inc. ( INGR ) , The Allstate Corp. ( ALL ) , Leidos Holdings Inc. ( LDOS ) and Glacier Bancorp Inc. ( GBCI ) .
Following Powell’s statement, the Dow plunged 2.6% or 1,123.03 points, marking the blue-chip index’s worst single-day performance since August and only the second time it lost 1,000 points this year in one session. The 30-stock index also posted 10th consecutive losing days for the first time since 1974.
The broad-market index — the S&P 500 — plummeted 3% or 178.45 points, reflecting its worst daily performance since August. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.6% or 716.37 points. Moreover, the small-cap benchmark — the Russell 2000 — also plunged 4.4% or 102.57 points.
Why Low-Beta High-Yielding Stocks
At this juncture, investment in low-beta stocks with a high dividend yield and a favorable Zacks Rank will be the best option. If markets regain momentum, the favorable Zacks Rank of these stocks will capture the upside potential. However, if the downtrend continues, low-beta stocks will minimize portfolio losses and dividend payments will act as a regular income stream.
Buy 5 Low-Beta High-Yielding Stocks
We have narrowed our search to five low-beta (beta >0 <1) stocks with a solid dividend yield. These companies have strong growth potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Tyson Foods Inc.
Tyson Foods’ diversified protein portfolio enables the company to navigate market cycles effectively. While beef and pork face near-term challenges, the strong performance of chicken and prepared foods underscores the resilience of the company’s multi-protein approach. TSN also plans to expand its international footprint by improving capacity utilization and aligning operations with regional market needs, diversifying its growth avenues.
Tyson Foods’ multi-channel, multi-protein strategy is central to its long-term resilience and growth, allowing it to capitalize on different market opportunities. TSN boasts ownership of some of the most iconic protein brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park. These brands hold the number one or two market share in eight core business lines, cementing Tyson Foods’ leadership position in the protein sector.
Tyson Foods has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 0.7% and 17.5%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 60 days. TSN has a beta of 0.79 and a current dividend yield of 3.37%.
Ingredion Inc.
Ingredion is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients for a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. INGR serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries.
INGR’s sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. Its nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. INGR’s starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches.
Ingredion has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 1.3% and 5.5%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 5.4% over the last 60 days. INGR has a beta of 0.74 and a current dividend yield of 2.25%.
The Allstate Corp.
The Allstate is witnessing consistent growth in premiums, thanks to strategic acquisitions and expanding ventures. Rate hikes to counter inflationary pressures on loss costs are expected to continue in ALL’s auto insurance business for 2024. We expect 2024 net premiums earned to grow more than 11% year over year.
ALL’s focus on optimizing core operations has allowed it to redirect resources toward high-growth areas. The sale of ALL’s Health & Benefits division is expected to free up capital. Cost-saving initiatives are projected to boost profits. ALL’s cash-generating abilities sounds excellent for returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.
The Allstate has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 7.1% and 17.9%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days. ALL has a beta of 0.50 and a current dividend yield of 1.90%.
Leidos Holdings Inc.
Leidos Holdings’ defense solutions continue to witness increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. These contract wins enhanced LDOS’ bookings, which in turn led to a solid backlog of $40.56 billion at the end of September 2024. Such a solid backlog bolsters its revenue growth prospects.
The favorable macroeconomic environment in the nation, backed by an impressive U.S. defense budget, has also been boosting the growth prospects of LDOS. It holds a solid solvency position. A solid financial position of LDOS enables it to reward its shareholders with regular dividend payouts as well as lucrative share repurchases.
Leidos Holdings has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 1.7% over the last seven days. LDOS has a beta of 0.64 and a current dividend yield of 1.07%.
Glacier Bancorp Inc.
Glacier Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank. GBCI provides commercial banking services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. GBCI offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
GBCI also provides non-interest-bearing deposit and interest-bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Glacier Bancorp has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 14.5% and 44.5%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 7.9% over the last 60 days. GBCI has a beta of 0.79 and a current dividend yield of 2.49%.
Image: Bigstock
